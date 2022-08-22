EastEnders' desperate Stuart hits crisis point in surgery siege

The dramatic scenes followed a difficult day where Stuart disposed of his new prescription for anti-depressants. Dr Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) previously diagnosed him with postnatal depression , and Stuart was left further upset when his nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) asked him about his pills, before comparing him to her friend who had also battled breast cancer.

As he waited outside the community centre Stuart was approached by a dealer, and when Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) intervened, Stuart snapped and reminded her of her drunken behaviour. He shouted after her as she fled, before buying some pills from the dealer after all.

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) locked down the surgery. BBC

But Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) had seen everything and talked him out of using the drugs. He then handed the packet to Jada, who was at a loss over what to do with them. Her boss, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) spotted them while they were at the salon and confiscated them.

But when Denise's stepdaughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and pals including Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) arrived wanting money, Lily clocked the pills and secretly took them. Later, wanting to impress new friend Denzel, Amy took some of the drugs and ended up collapsing.

Meanwhile, Stuart was confronted at the Vic as he tried to apologise to Linda. Mick (Danny Dyer) was in protective mode and threw him out, while Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) attempted to diffuse the situation and made an important phone call.

Stuart then headed to the surgery and insisted on seeing a doctor, adamant that he wasn't depressed. Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) was firm as she told him to wait his turn, but Stuart shouted her down and stole the keys, locking the doors.

"No one is going anywhere until I've seen the doctor," he declared. Will Stuart ever accept the help he so desperately needs, or is he about to make a huge mistake that could cost him his freedom?

