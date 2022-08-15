Elsewhere, estranged soulmates Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) are back in each other's orbit as Mick continues to be there for her. But what happens when they unwittingly get closer to the truth about Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks)? And Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is jealous to see ex-wife Honey (Emma Barton) enjoying Finlay Baker's (Ashley Byam) company.

Stuart Highway's (Ricky Champ) battle with postnatal depression reaches crisis point next week, as those around him try their best to help. But can they convince him to seek support? Teen Amy Mitchell (now played by Ellie Dadd) ends up in a dangerous situation when she takes a tablet, and pal Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) faces some important questions in the aftermath as the adults search for answers.

Read on for everything you need to know about EastEnders from 22nd - 25th August 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Stuart becomes desperate as his mental health declines

Stuart causes chaos at the surgery. BBC

An anxious Stuart snaps next week as he disposes of the anti-depressants prescribed to him by Dr Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity). Then, outside the venue of his Narcotics/Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, Linda spots him with a drug dealer and decides to intervene. Things get heated as a result, and a desperate Stuart later purchases drugs only to end up handing them over to Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith). Mick confronts Stuart over his treatment of Linda, despite Stuart trying to apologise, and the latter is left unable to get an appointment with the GP.

This causes him to take drastic action at the surgery, and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) tries her best to help as she apologises for not recognising that he has been dealing with a mental illness all this time. Bernie regrets helping his wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) to leave Walford now she's aware of what's really going on, but Stuart spirals as he's convinced he has been misdiagnosed.

Eventually, we'll see Stuart lean on those closest to him for support as he finally confronts his illness. He makes some big new decisions about his future, but what does that involve? We know star Champ is due to exit the soap, but what does the final chapter hold for his much-loved character?

2. Amy collapses in drug drama

Amy will fall ill after taking drugs. BBC

When Lily, Nugget, Denzel and Amy plan a trip to the cinema, Lily is put off by Amy and Denzel's flirting. At Amy's stepmum Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) birthday party, the drugs Stuart gave to Jada fall out of her purse, and after Denise confiscates the pills, Lily steals them. Wanting to impress Denzel, Amy takes half a pill, and when Denise realises the drugs are missing she and husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) leave to search for the kids.

The couple find Amy just as she collapses and they call for an ambulance. Watching the paramedics tend to Amy, Jack and Denise are terrified. Later in the week, Jack brings Amy home from the hospital; she's had a lucky escape but he cautions the kids about drug use. Jack asks Amy to stay away from Denzel and Nugget, not realising they aren't actually to blame...

3. Lily is questioned over what happened to Amy

Martin wants answers. BBC

Shaken by what's happened, Martin Fowler (James Bye) pushes his stepdaughter to find out how Amy got hold of the drugs. Later, Martin is adamant that Denzel is to blame and he confronts the youngster's dad, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson). Martin then warns Lily to stay away from Denzel and Nugget – these boys are facing hostility from all angles!

But when Martin later overhears Lily confessing to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), he takes her to the salon to apologise to Howie – at which point Lily finally reveals the source of the pills. Martin, Howie and Linda then pressure Jada to tell them where she got the drugs from. As Lily says sorry to innocent Denzel, the pair visit Amy together. But will Jada explain Stuart's role in the situation?

4. Mick supports Linda as they grow closer

Sparks fly between this former couple. BBC

Linda tells Mick about her upcoming court date over the car crash and shares her worries over her fate. Mick is attentive, much to girlfriend Janine's annoyance – but little do Mick and Linda know that her situation is in fact all down to Janine! Mick comes to Linda's defence over her run-in with troubled Stuart, and Linda is emotional that she could be separated from baby Annie as the little one takes her first steps.

Linda and Mick come close to kissing, but are interrupted by Jada. Mick is distracted when Janine tries to flirt with him and he suggests to Linda that they go over the events of the accident. As they get closer to the truth, is a romantic reunion also on the cards? Actor Dyer is another star set to leave the show, but will Mick exit with or without Linda?

5. Is Janine's scheming about to be exposed?

Will Janine's crimes be found out? BBC

Janine panics when Mick discovers that Linda made a call to the Vic on the night of the accident. Then, when Linda writes future birthday cards for her kids as she is convinced she's going to prison, friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) finds Linda and reveals that she was working in the pub at the time of the crash, and she knows that Janine answered Linda's phone call.

Back at the pub, Linda confronts Janine about the call in front of Mick, but how will Janine react? Is the game finally up for the scheming woman who framed Linda for the crash? As Linda tries to make the most of the time she has left, she organises another event at the Vic, but has she rumbled Janine? Will Ms Butcher ever face the music?

6. Billy is jealous of Finlay

Billy longs to reunite with his ex, Honey. BBC

Witnessing Honey and Finlay together at the Minute Mart, Billy grows more and more jealous. Meanwhile, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) spots Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) avoiding Honey and insists she must pay Honey for winning the "say yes to everything" bet. But Honey confesses to Kim that she didn't win, as she refused a date with Finlay.

Billy is pleased to hear this, but frustrated by the noise coming from Finlay and brother Felix's (Matthew Morrison) market stall. But as Mr Lister tries to shut the stall down, Billy comes to their rescue and he and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) teach Finlay some seller's 'lingo'. At the Vic, Finlay reveals to Billy that he knows of his affection for Honey. Billy admires Finlay's charm and confidence on the market, so confides in him that Honey is the only one for him. Kind Finlay is thoughtful as he wonders how to help Billy. Is there a way back for Billy and Honey?

