Nine months after his character Martin Fowler was killed off in the 40th anniversary live episode of EastEnders, James Bye has officially landed a major new role, joining the cast of hit stage show 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Bye will be playing Sam in the show's new UK tour in 2026, alongside Hollyoaks, The Bill and Footballers' Wives star Gary Lucy, who has been cast as Ben. Lucy also had a role in EastEnders, playing Danny Pennant between 2012 and 2014.

The news of Bye and Lucy's casting was announced on 2:22 A Ghost Story's Instagram account, alongside the news that Shvorne Marks will be reprising her role as Jenny, having played the character opposite Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, while Natalie Casey will be playing Lauren.

The play, written by Uncanny's Danny Robins, has been running since 2021, with other stars who have featured across various productions including Lily Allen, Stephanie Beatriz, Mandip Gill, Cheryl, Louisa Lytton, Jake Wood, James Buckley and Tom Felton.

The synopsis for the play reads as follows: "Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben.

"Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know."

This is the second stage show that Bye will have starred in since finishing his time on EastEnders. This year, he has also been starring in a new production of Death Comes to Pemberley.

When his role in that show was announced, Bye said of playing Mr Darcy: "I am leaving EastEnders on an absolute high after the explosive live 40th anniversary episode.

"After a decade of gritty storylines, it’s going to be quite a switch to put on period clothes as one of literature’s romantic leading men, but I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin."

