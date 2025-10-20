It has been reported that ITV drama Footballers' Wives, which originally aired between 2002 and 2006, could be returning, following comments made by Kyle Pascoe star Gary Lucy.

The original series followed the players at Premier League football club Earls Park FC, as well as their wives. It ran for five seasons and also starred Zöe Lucker, Gillian Taylforth, Alison Newman, Peter Ash and Laila Rouass, among others.

Speaking with The Sun, Lucy suggested that conversations are ongoing about the show returning, but explained that he would no longer be a footballer, and there could be a "slightly different format".

He said: "We’re trying to bring it back but it might be in a slightly different format. I can’t say too much about it. But I won’t be a footballer in it, I’m too old for that. But in some capacity, yes I’ll be in it, definitely.

"We had a great time filming it, it was a lot of fun. Footballers used to come up and say they watched the show, but not so much now. I mean, it was a long time ago."

The Sun's report also suggests that the show could air in 2026, but that it could do so on a streamer, rather than ITV.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV and production company Wall to Wall for comment.

This comes after Lucy spoke about returning to the series earlier this year, saying: "I think it would go down a storm to be honest. It would be something refreshing.

"People loved it. It was just escapism. You’d just watch it and forget about all the nonsense that’s going on in real life, you know?"

Most episodes of the original series ran for 45 minutes, although a few bumper instalments were 90-minutes long.

Footballers' Wives has also been remade in multiple countries, while a musical adaptation began production earlier this year in Twickenham, and subsequently moved to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

