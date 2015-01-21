In her acceptance speech at London’s O2 Arena, the actress said: "Thank you everyone for voting for me. I'm having an absolutely amazing time and that is due to everyone I'm working with."

She then went on to thank her "wonderful" screen family, friends and boyfriend.

Maddy Hill made her debut on EastEnders in January 2014 and is currently part of a high profile plot that sees the Carter clan reeling from the bombshell that mum Linda was raped by family member Dean.

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com about her year on the soap, Hill commented: “It’s been the most enriching and fulfilling year of my life.

“I’ve been so happy. I’ve gained a second family – how ridiculous is that? Who gets to do that? But that’s exactly how it is. I feel ridiculously lucky.”

