EastEnders star Maddy Hill wins the Newcomer award at the NTAs
The Nancy Carter star took home the prize for the BBC1 soap
Actress Maddy Hill has scooped the Newcomer prize at this year’s National Television Awards for her portrayal of EastEnders’s Nancy Carter.
Hill – who plays the screen daughter of Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright in the BBC1 soap – saw off competition from Casualty’s Lee Mead, Hollyoaks’s Cameron Moore and Emmerdale’s Michael Parr.
In her acceptance speech at London’s O2 Arena, the actress said: "Thank you everyone for voting for me. I'm having an absolutely amazing time and that is due to everyone I'm working with."
She then went on to thank her "wonderful" screen family, friends and boyfriend.
Maddy Hill made her debut on EastEnders in January 2014 and is currently part of a high profile plot that sees the Carter clan reeling from the bombshell that mum Linda was raped by family member Dean.
Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com about her year on the soap, Hill commented: “It’s been the most enriching and fulfilling year of my life.
“I’ve been so happy. I’ve gained a second family – how ridiculous is that? Who gets to do that? But that’s exactly how it is. I feel ridiculously lucky.”
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below: