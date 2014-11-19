Ben Hardy is to exit EastEnders at the end of his current contract, a spokesperson has today confirmed to RadioTimes.com. But bosses are remaining tight-lipped as to how and when the 23-year-old actor - who plays Peter Beale on the BBC1 soap - will leave.

Hardy joined EastEnders in 2013, making him the sixth person to play the role of Ian Beale's son Peter. Notable storylines during his time on the show have seen him grieve for the death of his sister Lucy over Easter before embarking on a relationship with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).