EastEnders star Ben Hardy to leave Peter Beale role
The actor will exit the BBC1 soap at the end of his current contract
Ben Hardy is to exit EastEnders at the end of his current contract, a spokesperson has today confirmed to RadioTimes.com. But bosses are remaining tight-lipped as to how and when the 23-year-old actor - who plays Peter Beale on the BBC1 soap - will leave.
Hardy joined EastEnders in 2013, making him the sixth person to play the role of Ian Beale's son Peter. Notable storylines during his time on the show have seen him grieve for the death of his sister Lucy over Easter before embarking on a relationship with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).
The news of Hardy's exit comes amid speculation that he is being considered for the role of a young Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse, directed by Bryan Singer.
Hardy's departure follows the announcement last Friday that Sam Strike - who plays Danny Dyer's screen son Johnny Carter - will also be leaving EastEnders.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below: