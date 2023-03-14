The troubled single mum found herself risking a return to prison earlier this week, after stealing a wad of cash from the office she and mum Jean (Gillian Wright) were cleaning. But, realising that she could leave her kids without a mum again, Stacey put the money back when they returned for a second job.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) kicked out her cousin Kat (Jessie Wallace) in tonight's dramatic episode of EastEnders (14th March) after another tough day.

However, when security guard Alan spotted her, and playfully called her out, Stacey tried to make out she hadn't done anything wrong. When Alan suggested that if she came out for dinner with him, he would keep quiet about her theft, Stacey tried to dismiss the idea. But the situation took an upsetting turn when Alan asked for a kiss, and upon her refusal he began to launch himself at her anyway.

Stacey reacted by kneeing him in the groin, before shouting at Jean to run. But, back in Albert Square, she, Kat and Jean were stunned when newly promoted detective Callum Highway (Tony Clay) drove up and cautioned Stacey, warning that she had been reported for assault and theft.

Stacey was worried sick the following day, saying an emotional goodbye to her family as she anticipated being jailed when she headed to the police station for an interview. But on the way, Stacey visited Alan and warned him that Jean could make a statement about his sexual harassment, before asking him to withdraw his statement.

In the interview with Callum, Stacey denied stealing but admitted to kneeing Alan in self-defence after his harassment. The interview was interrupted by Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and Callum later returned to tell Stacey no further action would be taken as Alan had now backtracked. Stacey headed off, but was gutted to have missed daughter Lily's school prize-giving.

Meanwhile, Kat dipped into fiancé Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) funds to buy the Slaters a new fridge. Stacey was grateful, but when Kat revealed she had bought Lily a new school shirt, dismissing the one Stacey had mended, the latter saw red and a row ensued.

Kat was fuming with Stacey's attitude and told her she was now on her own, and Stacey responded by warning her to get out of her house.

Will the warring pair make up?

