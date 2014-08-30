The BBC did recently confirm which members of Bianca's family would be exiting EastEnders along with actress Patsy Palmer and actor Terry Alderton (who plays cabbie Terry Spraggan).

Both Tiffany (Maisie Smith) and Morgan (Devon Higgs) will be going, as will TJ (George Sergeant) and Rosie (Jerzey Swingler). Liam (James Forde) and Whitney (Shona McGarty) will be remaining at No 31 Albert Square with grandma Carol (Lindsey Coulson).

"We don't comment on storylines as we don't want to ruin it for the fans," a spokesperson told Inside Soap. "However, we can confirm that the characters of Bianca, Tiffany, Morgan, Terry, TJ and Rosie will all be leaving Albert Square."