EastEnders spoilers: Whitney to leave Walford without Lee? First look pictures
But will the contents of a jewellery box convince Whit stay in Albert Square?
The fallout from Bianca's decision to leave Walford is to jeopardise Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) burgeoning relationship with Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard).
In scenes to be broadcast on Monday 8 September, Whitney will be seen telling Lee that she's moving, but the pair misinterpret the situation and end up believing that they're dumping each other! However, later on Lee visits Whit and brandishes a jewellery box - could it be an engagement ring?
The BBC did recently confirm which members of Bianca's family would be exiting EastEnders along with actress Patsy Palmer and actor Terry Alderton (who plays cabbie Terry Spraggan).
Both Tiffany (Maisie Smith) and Morgan (Devon Higgs) will be going, as will TJ (George Sergeant) and Rosie (Jerzey Swingler). Liam (James Forde) and Whitney (Shona McGarty) will be remaining at No 31 Albert Square with grandma Carol (Lindsey Coulson).
"We don't comment on storylines as we don't want to ruin it for the fans," a spokesperson told Inside Soap. "However, we can confirm that the characters of Bianca, Tiffany, Morgan, Terry, TJ and Rosie will all be leaving Albert Square."