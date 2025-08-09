Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) recognised Oscar's ankle tag and tried to blackmail him and older sister Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) so he could get his hands on the money.

When this didn't work, Howie clocked Oscar acting shifty around the bins, so he went looking himself and found enough evidence to back Oscar and Lauren into a corner.

Meanwhile, Patrick learned he would make a full recovery, but his ordeal left him shaken and he was reluctant to be discharged from the hospital.

As the BBC soap picks up the story, Patrick is back home but struggling with anxiety, and Howie feels terrible for how he's dealt with the aftermath of what happened.

On Wednesday (13th August 2025), Lauren can't believe what she's seeing when Oscar gets chatting to Patrick's fiancée Yolande (Angela Wynter).

Lauren warns her brother to keep his distance, but Oscar feels awful when he overhears Yolande telling Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) that Patrick is too scared to leave the house.

Oscar offers to help Yolande with her bags, and at the house, Oscar and Patrick strike up a friendship and end up playing dominoes.

But when Kathy updates Lauren on how Oscar is helping the Truemans, Lauren is incredulous.

Might Howie reveal the truth about Oscar to Patrick?

And how would Patrick react if he discovered that Oscar inflicted his injuries?

