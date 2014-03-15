Walford villain Nick Cotton is laid to rest in scenes to be shown on Thursday 27 March, but emotions are set to run high as Dot Branning (June Brown) bids farewell to her son.

Advertisement

Before the funeral takes place, Nick’s coffin arrives at No 25 Albert Square, but Dot is upset when she realises that the lid has been screwed shut. It’s a strange state of affairs and one that makes people suspicious of newcomer Charlie (Declan Bennett) and his intentions. Just what – if anything – is he up to?