EastEnders spoilers: Nick Cotton's funeral - first look pictures
Dot grieves for her ne'er-do-well son during scenes to be shown in the coming weeks
Walford villain Nick Cotton is laid to rest in scenes to be shown on Thursday 27 March, but emotions are set to run high as Dot Branning (June Brown) bids farewell to her son.
Before the funeral takes place, Nick’s coffin arrives at No 25 Albert Square, but Dot is upset when she realises that the lid has been screwed shut. It’s a strange state of affairs and one that makes people suspicious of newcomer Charlie (Declan Bennett) and his intentions. Just what – if anything – is he up to?
Actor John Altman, who played Nick on the BBC1 soap, recently revealed that he learned of his character’s demise from screen mum June Brown.
“I heard it from June – my old ma, I can rely on her,” Altman told the Daily Mirror. “It was a bit of a surprise. It’s an interesting story, the way it’s all turned out…it’s a bit odd because I’m not there.”