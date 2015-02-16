EastEnders spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds
23-27 February: Sharon goes to visit her birth mum and takes Linda along for support, while Nancy has questions for Mick
Following the week of revelations, DI Keeble returns to the Square - but why is she back?
Shirley returns to work at the Vic, putting Nancy on edge. After the events of last week, Nancy approaches Mick and demands to know the truth about what happened between Mick and Dean. How far did Mick go?
When Carol learns Sharon’s mum is dying from cancer, she pays a visit to Sharon and offers some words of advice, telling her to say goodbye to her mum. Sharon heeds the advice and asks Linda to go with her to visit her mum, but when she arrives she is greeted by her half-brother who doesn’t recognise her.
Mick plans a surprise for Linda and enlists the kids’ help. When Elaine arrives to distract Linda with a trip to see Miss Saigon, Nancy intercepts them at the tube station and tells Linda that Elaine might be in on his lies about Dean causing Linda to storm back to the Vic and ruin the surprise...
You can watch the 60-second rundown of all the drama in next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
