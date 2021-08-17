6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Tiffany discovers Keegan cheated with Dotty and Linda attacked

Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) is devastated when she finds out Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) betrayed her by sleeping with Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) – can she forgive him or is their marriage beyond repair?

Advertisement

A robbery at the Queen Vic puts Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and her unborn baby in danger, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) fears her son is being groomed online, and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) angers Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) with a reminder of the wife he murdered.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 23rd – 27th August 2021.

Tiffany learns Keegan slept with Dotty

Keegan is consumed with guilt after cheating on Tiffany with Dotty and shamefully admits his indiscretion to Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths). He urges his remorseful son to come clean, so Keegs heads to the club to inform Dotty he’s going to tell all to Tiff. Ms Cotton then puts him off the idea, convincing him it’s not worth risking his marriage for one regretful romp – not realising Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) has heard every word from outside…

Spurned by Dotty and churning with rage at his so-called mate’s betrayal, vengeful Vin finds Tiff and tells her everything, so when she gets home to a romantic meal lovingly prepared by Keegs she’s not exactly in the mood. Is it game over for the Butcher-Bakers, or can Dotty persuade Tiffany the hook-up with her hubby meant nothing?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Terror at the Queen Vic

Terrifying times ahead for Linda as she locks up after the charity concert at the Vic and is grabbed by two dodgy fellas intent on raiding the collection bucket. Pregnant L is petrified, but as she thinks everyone’s gone out will anyone come to her rescue?

Awkwardly, daughter Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) is actually upstairs entertaining secret boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who she’s still seeing despite her family’s disapproval. When Zack hears a noise from downstairs he rushes down to investigate, even though it means him and Nance could get busted. Can he save Linda from the thugs? And will her baby be OK?

Kat fears Tommy is being groomed

Since finding out her kids have been circulating inappropriate videos, Kat has been beside herself. Wanting answers as to what Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) is up to during his screen time she quizzes Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) about Tommy’s online search history and is horrified to find out her son has been exchanging messages with a woman online.

Kat immediately confiscates all devices, but could this be a sign that the lad has become a victim of internet grooming? Not wanting to take any chances Kat gets Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to keep an eye on Tommy, only he gives her the slip so he can meet his mystery woman in the flesh. A frantic search ensues and Tommy is thankfully found, but Kat gets a massive shock when she learns who he’s been in contact with. And so will you…

Chelsea angers Gray

Chelsea has no idea how dangerous a game she’s playing by flirting with other fellas, not realising how destructive that controlling streak Gray has. Bumping into James, the guy she cheated with in the club a few weeks back, it transpires him and Gray are actually mates – which only makes cheeky Chels thinks it’s even more hilarious to pursue James behind her boyfriend’s back and two-time him.

Later in the week, Chelsea returns from engagement ring shopping for her mum with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) sporting a sparkler of her own she purchased in a pawn shop. Recognising it as his dead wife Chantelle’s ring, Gray demands she take it off, but Chelsea doesn’t see what the problem is, angering him even more. Gray’s menacing behaviour starts to raise alarm bells with Jack, and we get the distinct feeling the evil lawyer is unravelling – is he about to claim a fourth victim?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

Wondering why the cashpoint is telling him he has insufficient funds, Martin Fowler (James Bye) asks Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) why she’s giving away massive amounts of cash to Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), and is stunned when his wife admits his former mother-in-law has terminal cancer. Instantly regretting blurting out the big secret she vowed to keep, can Ruby convince Martin to stay quiet? With Jean on the way home from visiting Sean, Ms Allen goes into panic mode…

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is feeling sorry for herself after her break-up with Rocky Cant (Brian Conley), so she bags herself a bit of arm candy to show him what he’s missing. Dragging a baffled Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) along as her date to the Vic charity concert Rocky is promoting, and hopes will be a launchpad for Whitney’s singing career, Kaff is crushed by Mr Cant’s seemingly uncaring attitude to her having moved on. Has her attempt at making Rocky jealous backfired?