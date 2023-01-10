Meanwhile, father-to-be Zack Hudson (James Farrar) must face up to something life-changing - but what? Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) isn't convinced by Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) words, but he moves on by charming her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams)! Also, Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) plans her wedding to Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), but ends up receiving a sad reminder of her past; while Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) must decide where her future lies - with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) or her "faaaamily"?

The new year continues to bring turmoil and trauma to the locals of Walford, as Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) come to terms with daughter Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) shocking pregnancy . Plus, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) returns in the aftermath of Christmas Day's drama - and she's furious with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 16th - 19th January 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Lily Slater makes a decision about her pregnancy

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders. BBC

Stacey was completely floored over the New Year celebrations, when a carbon monoxide leak at the Slaters' led to daughter Lily being hospitalised - only for a doctor to reveal that tests confirmed the 12-year-old girl is pregnant! What followed was a series of questions, until eventually Lily told her mum that she had had sex with young Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day) - son of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Sam Mitchell.

At first, Stacey opted not to tell Lily's adoptive dad, Martin; but as the fallout continues, he will be informed. And Martin desperately begs Stacey to support him into talking Lily into having a termination, but Stacey refuses. Later, Lily has a chat with her pregnant aunt Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), who is oblivious to what's going on. When Lily returns, she tells her parents she has made a decision. But which route will Lily take?

2. Grieving Linda Carter returns to news as Alfie Moon causes trouble

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) hold a vigil for Mick in EastEnders. BBC

The Slaters' money woes lead Alfie to look for work once more. But at the cab office, he is knocked back by his ex, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace); and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) also turns him down at The Albert. When Alfie learns that Kim's sister Denise has the keys to The Vic, he enlists Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) help to swipe them and reopen the pub to help the absent Linda.

Denise is left horrified when she finds the place open and filled with customers, with Alfie back behind the bar. With Patrick handing out free drinks, Denise insists they must get people to pay up - but Alfie pushes on, getting the idea to throw a party to banish the January blues and get the tills ringing. Kim tells Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that The Vic is back open, and Sharon soon makes a call.

Just as Alfie thinks he's onto a winner, Linda bursts in, distraught as she accuses Alfie and the locals of not caring that Mick (Danny Dyer) is dead. Later, Alfie gathers Mick's friends and surprises Linda with a vigil in the bar - but it's interrupted by the police. What do they have to say?

3. Zack Hudson faces up to his problems

James Farrar as Zack Hudson in EastEnders. BBC

Having recently been accosted by old pal Brett (Fabrizio Santino), Zack is not in a good way. But as a new week dawns, Zack focuses on preparing for a tasting at Walford East, pretending to be confident. But when Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) arrive and overhear Chelsea talking about Zack deserting Whitney and their unborn baby, Zack is rattled by their nit-picking and disapproval. When Zack smashes a glass and cuts his hand, he loses it and storms out. He realises he must face up to things - what exactly is Zack dealing with?

Later, Whit heads to her first baby scan, while Zack talks to friend Martin - who is unaware of what Zack is coping with. The chat leaves Zack steeling himself to take responsibility, and he is desperate to know the results of the baby's tests. After he asks Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), Whit hears of his enquiries and wonders if she should give Zack another chance. She's a bag of nerves as she gets a text from the clinic, and Zack supports her. What will the results say? Whitney thanks him, but then asks him to keep his distance. Will she have a change of heart? And will we learn more about Zack's situation?

4. Denise Fox warns Ravi Gulati away from Chelsea

Denise (Diane Parish) warns Ravi (Aaron Thiara) away from Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) in EastEnders. BBC

After the time Denise recently spent with Ravi, she's feeling guilty and is determined to close down his efforts of further flirtation. She pays Ravi a visit, telling him she's a happily married woman and he's got the wrong idea. But flirty Ravi isn't convinced she's being honest, and later drowns his sorrows at Peggy's and flirts with Denise's daughter, Chelsea. As the week continues, he helps Chelsea with a heavy delivery, and she invites him for a drink at The Vic to say 'thank you'. After catching sight of Denise, Ravi agrees.

The pair flirt up a storm and arrange another date, but Denise is not impressed as she confronts Ravi about using Chelsea. Ravi replies that he'll date whoever he likes, and oblivious Chelsea later asks her mum to look after her baby son Jordan so she can go out with Ravi. Denise ends up warning Ravi away again, but Chelsea tries to lure Ravi into her home for a 'drink'. Will he continue to pursue her? And will Denise be forced to admit what's gone on between them?

5. Lola Pearce's wedding plans lead to heartache

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) looks through a box of memories in EastEnders. BBC

Lola is excited about her upcoming nuptials as she asks Kim to be her Maid of Honour. Kim is thrilled and says yes, but as she starts planning the Hen Party, groom-to-be Jay worries it'll all be too much for unwell bride Lola, who is facing a terminal brain tumour. However, there's soon another set of distractions - first in the form of Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who is upset that Jay hasn't asked him to be his best man. Jay thinks that Ben must already know he's the man for the job, but apparently not!

The pair eventually discuss the issue, but can they sort things out? Meanwhile, Kim is organising the guest list for the Hen Do, but she accidentally touches a nerve by asking about Lola's mum. Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) then asks why Lola's mum left, and Lola can't give her any answers. This leads Lola to talk to Jay about finding her absent mother, but he's not sure it's a good idea and Sharon advises Lola to take things slowly. As Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) hits upon an idea for a wedding gift, will Lola's search work out?

We already know that former Emmerdale and Holby City star Patsy Kensit will be taking on the role of Lola's mum Emma, so it looks like we're set to find out how she became estranged from her daughter...

6. Will Sam Mitchell join Ricky Butcher in Germany?

Sid Owen as Ricky Butcher and Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After all the chaos that came with his troublesome sister Janine's (Charlie Brooks) exit, Ricky has arranged to be niece Scarlett's (Tabitha Byron) guardian, and he wants to take her to Germany to live with him. But Ricky's time back in Walford has also led to him rekindling his romance with ex-wife Sam, and he's keen for her to join him abroad.

She told Ricky she would think about it, and as Ricky gets official custody of Scarlett and makes plans to leave, Sam must consider what she really wants in life. Will she choose to commit to Ricky and head to Germany for a new life with him and Scarlett - or will she discover what son Ricky Junior has been up to?

