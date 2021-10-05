6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Chelsea’s baby bombshell and Kim clashes with Phil

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) thinks she might be pregnant by killer ex-boyfriend Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), who can she confide in?

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) pancis when Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) vows to find out what really happened to missing husband, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is furious with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and an offensive comment lands Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) in trouble.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 11th – 15th October 2021.

Chelsea pregnant?

Chelsea, like the rest of the British public, knows she’s better off without creepy Gray, but she gets an unwelcome reminder of their relationship when she thinks she might be pregnant. To make matter worse, Gray’s new squeeze Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) notices the pregnancy test sticking out of her handbag.

Loved up with Whit, Gray admits to his other half he wishes he’d never dated Chelsea and is relieved to be rid of her, making it more than a bit awks as Ms Dean goes behind his back to ask her predecessor outright if she’s up the doof-doof. If Chels is carrying the killer’s kiddy, will she want to keep it? Will Gray feel he must stand by his old flame for the sake of the child? And where does this leave Whitney?

Kim haunted by the past

Kim gets a shiver down her spine when she hears Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) take a booking for a cab from a ‘Vince Hubbard’, the name of her bad boy husband who disappeared three years ago after grassing on the wrong gangster to a corrupt copper. Vincent’s fate was never confirmed and Kim presumed he left her, but the sound of his name pushes her to dig into his disappearance and find out what really happened.

Phil gets wind of this and immediately tries to shut down Kim’s crusade insisting it’s too dangerous, but really he just doesn’t want his part in her husband’s vanishing act to be exposed. So what does Phil know? He confides the truth to a stunned Denise Fox (Diane Parish), while Kim finds the guy who booked the taxi and discovers he’s a children’s entertainer (of all things) using Vincent’s identity. What on earth is going on? Someone should tell Kim if she wants to see her ex she only has to tune into Hollyoaks every night…

Janine in trouble with Kat

Janine is still channelling her inner Edina Monsoon and trying her best to bond with nerdy daughter Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron), very much the long-suffering Saffy of the piece. Desperate to earn some brownie points, Janine ropes in Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) to help with Scarlett’s school project and against the odds things go pretty well – but the truce doesn’t last.

Kat is soon gunning for Ms Butcher (again) when Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) explains the reason behind his recent bout of bad moods. Turns out Tom discovering him and Scarlett have the same dad has messed with the lad’s head, and when Kat finds out Janine hasn’t exactly helped the situation she storms over to the Vic to confront her. Cue another shouty showdown that leaves Janine back to square one and begging an old friend for help.

Harvey offends Ash

Party girl Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) throws up in Harvey’s cab after a night on the lash, and he’s not impressed. The junior doctor is in dire need of a drink to take the edge of her upcoming assessment, which takes a turn when a patient refuses to be treated by her because of her ethnicity. Charming.

Stung by the encounter, Ash gets a taxi home but is mortified that Harvey is the driver. He lays into her for decorating his motor with vomit the last time he drove her home, then makes a comment that leaves Ash seriously affronted… After his offensive words over the proposed new mosque to Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra), is Harvey slowly revealing himself to be a racist?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Oblivious to the fact he may have got Chelsea pregnant, Gray focuses on keeping himself financially afloat and raids murder victim Tina Carter’s bank account – only to be greeted with the dreaded ‘insufficient funds’ message at the cashpoint. With his former boss having badmouthed him to every law firm in town there’s zero chance of Mr Atkins getting another high-paying job, so what will his next move be?

Being dumped by Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) reignites Bobby’s OCD and he busies himself scrubbing the kitchen to get over his heartbreak. Dana is disturbed to see how badly he’s taking the break up and agrees to talk through their issues, eventually deciding to give him another chance. How will her dad react to the news they’re back together?