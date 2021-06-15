6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ben makes a dangerous decision and Sonia confronts her lying dad

Fuelled by betrayal, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) makes a drastic spur-of-the-moment decision this week that has major repercussions for the Panesars.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) upsets Terry ‘Rocky’ Cant (Brian Conley) when she makes a shocking accusation, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) makes a murderous confession and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is playing with fire as she flirts with killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 21st – 25th June 2021.

Kheerat betrays Ben

Ben has promised Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) he’ll organise protection for Jags in prison, but would he be willing to help if he knew his business associate was cosying up to his ex-stepmum Sharon Watts (Letita Dean), sworn enemy of the Mitchells? Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) wouldn’t approve, and she’s reminded of Jags’s questionable taste in women when news reaches her his girlfriend Habiba has had their baby and she’s miffed at being the last to know. Not only that, but Kheerat has gone behind his controlling mum’s back and secretly been paying Habiba’s rent.

After another explosive family row, Kheerat arranges a clandestine meeting with Sharon and is spotted by a stunned Ben. Reeling from another row with husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) over his suspected infidelity, Ben can’t take another betrayal and makes a rash decision that has enormous, and upsetting, consequences for the Panesars and leaves him wracked with guilt. What has Ben done?

Sonia is suspicious of her dad

He’s charming, he’s funny, he’s great at telling a story – but is Rocky too good to be true? That’s what Sonia’s starting to think about her long-lost dad since clocking his unexplained interest in certain houses on the Square. Is he using their father/daughter reunion to disguise a hidden agenda?

This week, Son’s suspicions soar when Ruby Allen’s (Louisa Lytton) house is burgled and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) has her purse stolen and she outright accuses Rocky of being a thief. Turns out there is an explanation, of sorts, but Sonia prepared for what she’s about to hear? And can Rocky convince crush Kathy to give him a chance on the romance front?

Chelsea flirts with Gray

The aforementioned mini-crime spree that spreads across the Square lands Chelsea in trouble, and she’s questioned by the police for possession of stolen goods. Annoyed at having the finger pointed in her direction (has she forgotten she was part of an international drugs ring five minutes ago?), Chels denies everything and gets herself a lawyer.

And who is the first legal eagle that comes to mind? Gruesome Gray, of course, the go-to guy for getting yourself out of scrapes with the cops. You may have noticed Chelsea eyeing up the buff brief, and she when she hires him to represent her she also boldly asks him out on a date. If only she knew he was a serial murderer and wife beater… Could Chelsea become his next victim?

Bobby comes clean to Dana

Bobby is fully embracing his suave alter ego which is having the desired effect on dazzled Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), who can’t resist ‘Rob’, the man she thinks she’s dating. As things hot up between the cute couple and Dana spends the night chez Beale, Bobby decides it’s only fair he comes clean about who he really is.

Biting the bullet, Bob spills the beans about how he’s embellished certain details, and left others out altogether – like the fact he murdered his big sister and went to prison. Dana freaks out but Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) pushes his lovesick sibling to try and save the relationship. Whoever said honesty is the best policy was lying…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is increasingly concerned about Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula), who’s erratic behaviour and unhealthy obsession with his late brother Paul is making her edgy. She admits she’s worried but Isaac blindsides Lo by using the ‘L’ word for the first time, much to her excitement. However, keep your eye on unpredictable Isaac this week as he may be hiding something huge…

Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) is also dishing out advice to Bobby about being open and truthful, then realises she’s being a total hypocrite as she continues to let Kathy take the blame for reporting Mila Marwa’s (Ruhtxjiaih Bellenea) mum to the police. In the interests of full disclosure she finally tells Mila what she did. Has she just wrecked her romance by confessing her deceit?