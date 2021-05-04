6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ben and Callum wedding drama and Bailey in danger

Wedding bells are ringing in Walford but will Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) jilt Callum Highway (Tony Clay) following his revelation he tried to get Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) banged up? Get ready for an epic week of drama – the big day is only the beginning.

Also, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) collapses but it’s not just her life that’s in danger, homeless Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) is mugged and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) embarks on her surrogacy journey.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 10th – 14th May 2021.

Will Phil stop Ballum get married?

Will they? Won’t they? Should they?! These and many other questions will be asked as the Ben and Callum’s wedding day arrives. We left the couple in crisis as Callum confessed he was secretly working with the police to bring down his future father-in-law, putting Ben in a dilemma as to whether he could forgive his fiancé.

As Callum cuts a lonely figure waiting at the altar, Phil finds Ben hiding out at the Arches. His son refuses to reveal the real reason behind his pre-wedding jitters to protect his boyfriend, which is all undone when big mouth Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) accidentally reveals to fuming Phil the truth about Callum’s betrayal. Hold on to your fascinators, this wedding could easily turn into a funeral…

Bernie baby bombshell

After it didn’t go to plan with Tiff Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) briefly considered the idea, let’s hope the third choice for a surrogate is a charm for Stuart and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) now that Bernadette is on board. Along with her womb, of course.

Unfortunately there’s an early setback for the trio this week when Rainie and Bernie visit the doctor, who warns the wannabe-baby mama there are some factors to consider that could complicate a potential pregnancy. Bern tries to focus on the positive for disheartened Rainie, but is the Highways parenting dream doomed once again?

Bailey in danger

Poor old Bailey. It’s heartbreaking to see soap’s cutest kid (OK, that’s a shared honour with Corrie’s Sam Blakeman) in trouble, and things are about to get worse for the young homeless lass.

When a couple of delinquents steal her bag faithful dog Banjo gives chase – and doesn’t come back. Panicking Bailey searches fruitlessly for her four-legged friend and explains her plight to a seemingly kind stranger called Reg, who reckons he was friends with Bailey’s late mum and offers to help. Is he telling the truth? Banjo finds his way back to the Square giving Karen and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) hope, then they get a call from Reg who says he knows where Bailey is. Is the little girl safe or in even more danger?

Nancy collapses

Nancy is still at odds with mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) over her decision not to have kids, and she drowns her sorrows with hunky Zack Hudson (James Farrar) at Ruby’s. As the drinks flow and Zack uses up every smooth move he’s got at his disposal (which is quite a few, we imagine) Nancy finally falls for for his charms and they end up in bed.

L is shocked when her daughter announces she’s considering moving in with her cocky conquest, mainly because she’s fed up of her parents telling her what to do and criticising her life choices. The week comes to a dramatic end for Nance when she thinks she’s having an epileptic fit while babysitting Albie, and calls Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) for help just as she collapses…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

As the Ballum wedding fiasco unfolds, we get to see a little more of Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor), Callum and Stuart’s gobby grandmother. In a week full of family feuds and threatening behaviour, Vi tells favourite grandson (seriously?!) Stuart she’s decided to stay on in Walford. Stu seems less than thrilled, but word has it there are hidden reasons why Vi wants to stick around. Watch this space.

After a few false starts Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) asks Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) out yet again and the pair share relationship stories over a cosy bottle of vino. Unpacking their romantic pasts is particularly confronting for Sharon (let’s hope she doesn’t scare her suitor off), and her confessions are met with a mixed response when Kheerat puts his foot in it and upsets his date. Is the universe trying to tell these two it’s just not meant to be?