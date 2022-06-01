Viewers recently saw Janine hire a woman to pose as a letting agent to meet with Linda's daughter Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar). The couple have been busy making plans for their new restaurant, but Janine ensured that her pal convinced them to transfer £50,000 outright for the property they were looking to use.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was left with a new dilemma thanks to nemesis Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) in tonight's EastEnders (1st June).

Janine then used the money to pay an oblivious Linda to leave Albert Square for good, wanting her far away from Mick Carter (Danny Dyer). But Linda chose to keep the cash and ignore Janine's demands.

This week, Linda was looking for a way to keep busy, a long-term distraction for her alcoholism which she is trying to overcome. She overheard Denise Fox (Diane Parish) discussing having to sell the salon thanks to Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), and immediately offered to pay upfront so she could invest. As she signed the paperwork tonight, Linda was thrilled with her new venture.

But with Nancy and half-sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) learning that the estate agent never received her payment, Linda was stunned to realise that her daughter had been scammed out of the exact amount of money that Janine had coolly paid her.

Linda is now in business with Denise - but at a huge cost (BBC)

Horrified, Linda confronted Janine and threatened to tell Nancy everything. But Janine was unfazed as she reminded Linda that her daughter may not forgive her. Given that Linda has already spent the money, she knows there's a good chance that coming clean to Nancy won't go down well.

Will Linda backtrack on her salon dream in order to get Nancy's money back, or is it too late? Can she ignore Janine's warning and open her family's eyes to the kind of person Ms Butcher is?

Mick is still blissfully unaware that his new girlfriend had a hand in his split with Linda - and now that Janine has messed with his beloved Nancy, surely it's about time he saw Janine's true colours?

