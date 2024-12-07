Son Johnny (Charlie Suff) is heartbroken when his young brother, Ollie (Harry Farr), tells him some disturbing details of Linda's drunken behaviour.

When Johnny confronts their mum, she turns on him and packs up to stay with Sharon, who promises Johnny that she will tackle Linda's problems herself.

Following a nasty encounter with Keanu's vengeful sister, Bernie (Clair Norris), Linda finds out she has enabled burglars at Sharon's place after leaving the door open.

Despite her error, Linda continues to drink, but hope is on the horizon when recovering alcoholics Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) offer to go to a meeting with Linda.

Johnny is thrilled when Linda agrees, but he soon realises that she's already plotting how to get her next drink.

With that, it seems Johnny has had enough, as he throws Linda out of The Vic. She heads out into the night, and when her mother Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) returns home, she despairs, issuing Linda with an ultimatum.

Linda chooses the bottle, and once more, she ventures out into the night, at which point a dangerous night of alcohol abuse ensues.

What will happen to Linda now?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 9th December, with Linda's dark decision set to unfold the following week, from Monday 16th December 2024.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.