But Alfie is set to cotton on to what the love of his life is planning and will reach Kat in time to save her life.

Show bosses have already announced that TV veteran June Whitfield is set to make a guest appearance on the BBC1 soap in May to play a character who will help explore Kat's past. Now, the Daily Star Sunday reports that Whitfield will portray a nun to whom Kat turns in her hour of need.

"Once she recovers from her overdose, she wants answers about her past. That's where June's character comes in. She plays a nun and Kat hopes she'll provide her with the answers she needs," a source told the paper.

EastEnders first portrayed the emotive issue of attempted suicide back in 1986 when Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) tried to kill herself with a lethal cocktail of alcohol and pills, only to be saved by cheating husband Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

