"Tweeting in character is a first for me – but I think I know Tamwar well enough and I’m looking forward to giving the world his unique perspective on things as they unfold," Himesh Patel said.

The EastEnders 'live week' begins tonight with Barbara Windsor making a one-episode comeback as Peggy Mitchell, while Thursday's episodes will see Lucy Beale's killer finally unmasked.

Plus, in a nod to soap's opening episode back in 1985, EastEnders will recreate its very first scene when the body of notorious Walford villain Nick Cotton is discovered at No 23 Abert Square.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

