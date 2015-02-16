EastEnders spoilers: Himesh Patel to live tweet the 30th anniversary week as Tamwar
The actor will be messaging in character throughout the birthday episodes
As EastEnders celebrates its 30th anniversary this week by going live, one character will be live tweeting throughout the week during some of the live elements of each episode.
Himesh Patel will be offering Tamwar Masood's thoughts on the revelations in Albert Square via EastEnders's Twitter feed and on the show's Facebook page.
"Tweeting in character is a first for me – but I think I know Tamwar well enough and I’m looking forward to giving the world his unique perspective on things as they unfold," Himesh Patel said.
The EastEnders 'live week' begins tonight with Barbara Windsor making a one-episode comeback as Peggy Mitchell, while Thursday's episodes will see Lucy Beale's killer finally unmasked.
Plus, in a nod to soap's opening episode back in 1985, EastEnders will recreate its very first scene when the body of notorious Walford villain Nick Cotton is discovered at No 23 Abert Square.
