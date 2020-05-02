Whitney deals with a revelation

Whitney Dean (Shonda Grady) has been missing from the square for a couple of weeks now and everyone was under the impression that she had been fled to avoid a prison sentence. Instead, she has been taken by Michaela Turnbull (Fiona Allen) who thinks she is responsible for the murder of her son Leo.

Things took a surprising turn when Michaela admitted she knew all about her ex-husband Tony King’s abuse, and now Whitney must try and control the anger she feels about it. After everything Whitney has been through of late, how will she handle this revelation, and will things turn violent?

Meanwhile, help could be on the way as both Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) have got wind of what really happened and face a race against time to try and save her. Will they succeed of has Walford seen the last of Whitney?

More like this

The truth is out about Patrick

There has been a secret hanging over the Trueman household with Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) unaware that Patrick (Rudolph Walker) is his father – something that Patrick himself only found out at the start of the year.

His wife, Sheree (Suzette Llewellyn) had forced him to keep the secret but when the two finally started to bond, Patrick got a bit too chatty and Isaac’s suspicions were raised. He finally asked Sheree outright last week and this week will see the fallout as Isaac finally learns the truth and is stunned to hear the confirmation.

As for Patrick, he goes to see Denise Fox (Diane Parish) for a friendly ear and advice. Will they all become a happy family or have the months of deception ruined any chance of a father-son relationship developing?

Kush grows concerned for Jean

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been struggling for a while now and stopping taking her medication has had a disastrous effect on the bipolar sufferer’s mental health.

This week, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) takes notice that all is not well with her and it is not long before he begins to grow extremely worried- especially when he finds out about her meds. Things escalate when Jean has a run-in with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and proceeds to lash out at Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as a result.

When Kush tries to talk to Jean, hopeful that he can make her see reason, he soon realises that there is no chance of making her see sense. So instead, he takes matters into his own hands. But will he cross a line to do so?

Elsewhere on EastEnders...

Following Bobby Beale’s (Clay Milner Russell) collapse at the club night, he keeps what caused it a secret to cover for Dotty Cotton (Molly Conlin). But whilst he tries to move on by asking Dotty out, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) may not be ready to let what happened to him go.

Stuck at the call centre, Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) are left with no choice but to talk and pass the time. She begins to open about her and Gray, but how much will she tell him?

Lola Pierce (Danielle Harold) is startled when she sees Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) talking. Is her and Peter’s secret hook-up about to be revealed?

