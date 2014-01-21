Actor Declan Bennett, who is currently playing the lead role of Guy in Tony award-winning musical Once, said of his casting: “I’m delighted to be joining the cast of EastEnders, especially at what seems to be an extremely exciting time for the show. June Brown is not only an incredible actress but has also created one of TV’s most iconic characters so to be working alongside her is a dream come true.”

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: “Declan is a genuinely raw, instinctive and intelligent actor. It’s tremendously exciting for us to have him join our cast – and the double whammy of him and June Brown working together is going to be electric. With Dot feeling increasingly alone in the world, Charlie’s surprise appearance means that she finally has some blood whom she can trust. But should she?”

Bennett’s signing to EastEnders follows yesterday’s news that Danny-Boy Hatchard will play Mick and Linda Carter’s soldier son Lee, who will return from Afghanistan this spring.