Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) has made his feelings towards Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) clear enough – after all, he did put his hand on her bottom during that recent photo shoot at the salon. But next week’s episodes will see Dean take things one step further when he kisses the Queen Vic’s landlady.

In scenes to be shown on Thursday 14 August, Dean will be seen helping Linda to move the Carters’ TV into the bar so that punters can watch a televised appeal spotlighting the investigation into Lucy’s murder.