EastEnders spoilers: Dean Wicks kisses Linda Carter - first look pictures
Matt Di Angelo's character will get overly amorous in scenes to be shown next week
Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) has made his feelings towards Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) clear enough – after all, he did put his hand on her bottom during that recent photo shoot at the salon. But next week’s episodes will see Dean take things one step further when he kisses the Queen Vic’s landlady.
In scenes to be shown on Thursday 14 August, Dean will be seen helping Linda to move the Carters’ TV into the bar so that punters can watch a televised appeal spotlighting the investigation into Lucy’s murder.
But Dean’s offers of assistance are met with a frosty response when Linda tells him to stop hitting on her. Later in the evening though, a drunken Dean will be seen trying his luck when he kisses Linda. But how will she respond?
Linda certainly feels tense the next day when she receives roses at the pub. Assuming they’re from Dean, she hides them from Mick (Danny Dyer). But is she correct to believe the flowers are from her admirer?