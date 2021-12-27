EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox rushed to hospital in killer Gray twist

There are more worrying times ahead for Chelsea Fox on EastEnders tonight (Monday 27th December).

Having finally found out about new husband Gray Atkins’ dark secret, poor Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) will be rushed to hospital following a nasty verbal assault from Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith).

This year’s Christmas storyline saw Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) tell Chelsea that Gray killed his former wife Chantelle, but despite Whit’s best efforts, Gray managed to convince Chelsea that Whitney wasn’t telling the truth and the wedding went ahead.

However, Whitney finally got through the Chelsea when she sent her screenshots of Chantelle’s posts from a domestic violence forum.

The new bride made a plan to escape Gray and flee Walford – however, it all fell apart after Gray found out what she was doing and asked cab driver Mitch Baker to bring her home instead of taking her to the airport.

Once home, Gray shows his evil side again as he hurls a series of vicious threats and insults at Chelsea, who begins to feel seriously ill.

Gray is forced to call for an ambulance and she is taken to hospital.

Rushing to be by her side, Chelsea’s aunt Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) gets entirely the wrong end of the stick and blames Whitney for Chelsea’s condition, believing that she has been putting her niece under huge threat.

Speaking to Digital Spy, actress Zaraah Abrahams teased that Chelsea could be the one to truly take on Gray.

Abrahams revealed “She’s this sort of person where if someone is trying to murder her, they’d better run. She would fight with her mouth, whatever is closest to her. I don’t think she’d go down lightly.”

Will Chelsea be OK? And will Gray finally be exposed to the world?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

For information and support about the topics discussed in this article, visit womensaid.org.uk, or alternatively, contact the Freephone 24 National Domestic Abuse Helpline (0800 2000 247), run by Refuge, or nationaldahelpline.org.uk.