Blackmailer Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) could soon be caught out by The Six, while Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) fun could be blocked by Ian's (Adam Woodyatt) return.

Finally, Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) faces his fate over his dangerous use of steroids.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 26th - 30th August 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Chelsea Fox causes a devastating accident at Peggy's

Peggy's bar descends into chaos. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Square is abuzz with excitement after a busy weekend of carnival celebrations, but Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) is underprepared for her club night at Peggy's bar, as she tries to sell last-minute tickets outside The Queen Vic.

At Peggy's, there's a frosty exchange between Penny and former manager Chelsea, before Chelsea tries to sabotage the night by meddling with the booking system to make more tickets available online, even though the event is almost at full capacity.

Oblivious Penny continues trying to bring in more customers, but soon chaos ensues when the club becomes dangerously overcrowded.

Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With too many people inside the building, including gatecrashing teens Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), a crush intensifies.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is distraught when he arrives at Peggy's to see the aftermath of the crush.

A guilty Chelsea worries as she is questioned by police over her role in recent events. Will Chelsea come clean? And will tragedy ensue as a result of her actions?

2. George Knight's brothers Kojo and Kobina Asare arrive

Kojo, Angela and Kobina in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George receives a call from family friend Angela (Susan Aderin), telling him that his brothers are visiting from Ghana. George can't bring himself to meet them, worried about their reaction to the truth behind their father's death.

George is given advice by daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), which eventually leads George to arrange a meeting with Kojo and Kobina in The Vic. George is overcome with emotion as his brothers arrive, and Kobina tells George that Kojo is autistic.

Things take a turn when George unknowingly reveals he witnessed their father Henry's murder, having assumed that Angela had already told Kojo and Kobina. George tells his brothers the full story, and Kojo and Kobina leave the pub.

George tells his brothers the terrible truth. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But George's son Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) convinces him to call Kobina to try and mend their already fractured relationship. Kobina doesn't answer, while Kojo has wandered off and grows frustrated in the café, overwhelmed by the events of the evening.

Martin Fowler (James Bye) calls George, who helps Kojo calm down. After a heartfelt chat, George makes a plan to win back his brothers' affections.

But George's fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) explains that she is nervous about Kojo having another outburst, after he slept at The Vic following the previous night's events.

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine is further concerned when Kojo continues to react to the situation, until Kobina arrives to help. Kobina and George soon go head-to-head as they continue to discuss their father's murder.

Kobina then reveals that he and Kojo are going back to Ghana – however, EastEnders has already confirmed that George steps in to care for Kojo, who decides he wants to live in Walford. How will Kojo adapt to living in The Vic?

3. Bernie Taylor drops her burner phone – will her blackmail be revealed?

Bernie Taylor has been blackmailing The Six. BBC

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is spooked when she receives an ominous message, and later, Bernie unknowingly drops her burner phone in the café!

Viewers know that Bernie used the phone to send killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) anonymous threats regarding Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) demise.

But as yet, Bernie remains unaware that Linda committed the murder, instead suspecting Sharon! With Bernie clearly having shifted her attention to Sharon, will Bernie's recent actions come to light?

4. Ian Beale's return scuppers Cindy Beale and Junior Knight's affair

Cindy and Junior meet at Peggy's. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Junior asks lover Cindy to join him at Peggy's, but their affair comes under threat when Ian arrives. The pair hide in the office of the club, and give into their desires, unaware of the horrifying events unfolding outside!

Will Cindy and Junior be caught up in the danger? Or will they be rescued, with someone potentially discovering their passion in the process?

5. Denzel Danes receives court verdict for steroid use

Denzel is supported by Howie and Kim. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denzel receives a suspended sentence for his steroid charges, having confessed to the police that he bought the drugs as a way of toning up his body.

After pal Nugget was hospitalised for taking the same drugs, Denzel was supported by his family into withdrawing from steroid use. Can he find a way forward as he continues to recover? And as Nugget undergoes kidney dialysis, how will his heath fare?

Anyone identifying with Denzel's story can find help via WithYou, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.