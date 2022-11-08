The chaos begins when Alfie, left in charge of kids Tommy (Sonny Kendall), Bert and Ernie, challenges them to guess the code to Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) safe. They crack the code, and end up with wads of cash in their clutches!

There's another disaster around the corner for EastEnders ' hapless Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) next week, as he is held at gunpoint by a masked man .

But it's when Alfie heads out to buy a game for Tommy to make up for his absence that the drama unfolds.

"Alfie is just dropping Vi off at the bingo, and then he's on a mission to get to the shop to pick up the Zombie Apocalypse computer game for Tommy," says star Richie, who returned to his popular role earlier this year.

"He's got an hour to get across town to the shop, and he's about to take off when he looks in the rear-view mirror and sees a guy in a rabbit mask sitting in the back of his cab!"

Alfie Moon is held at gunpoint in EastEnders. BBC

"The mask is a bit 'Donnie Darko', disturbing!" the actor adds. "But Alfie just straight away thinks, 'I can't let my boys down regardless'. It's not until the guy in the back pulls out a gun, and it looks like this is going to turn a bit nasty, that the goalposts slightly move.

"But all the time, even though this guy has just robbed a building society and he needs to be driven to the other side of London, all Alfie is thinking is, 'Can I make it to the other side of London and back in time to get the game?' – even with a gun in his back!"

The scenes describe sound like a classic Alfie scenario; and long-term EastEnders viewers will recall that he was once at the centre of a special episode which saw Alfie head out to buy 'protection' for him and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), only to end up in the middle of a robbery!

Unfortunately for Alfie, this situation proves to be far more dangerous for him – even after he thinks he's won over his captor.

"As time goes on, Alfie turns on the charm and starts befriending this guy. He ultimately finds out the man has trouble with his wife and can't get access to his kids, they find a common bond between them, and Alfie thinks he's won him over.

"So, when the guy demands to be taken to this particular place, Alfie goes, 'No, I need to get this game regardless!' He turns the car around and starts going back to the shop, telling the guy that he will just run in, get the game and then drive him to wherever he wants to go.

"He manages to get it with five minutes to spare, but then he takes a call on his hands-free speaker, and suddenly the gunman knows about the safe and the code that's been cracked. That's when the gunman spots another opportunity."

If this man does get his hands on Phil's money, Alfie could be even more at risk. And Richie says he's thoroughly enjoying filming with co-star McFadden, as their alter egos' paths barely crossed in his earlier stints on the show.

"I've got some great stuff coming up next week that we're filming. Alfie and Phil are two characters that are just polar opposites."

Asked whether Alfie is fearful of Phil, the actor concludes: "I don't think he's that scared of Phil. If he had been, he wouldn't have run off with Phil's money in the first place! But, I think he fears for Kat and what may or may not happen in the future."

Tune in to EastEnders next week to find out how Alfie will get himself out of this latest setback.

