EastEnders announces schedule changes during Euro 2020

It’s that time of the year that divides households between those who love football and those who do not – Euro 2020 is here and while it is 2021 now, it is the postponed tournament that was due to take place last year but had to be held back due to COVID.

And that means that for the month of June and into early July we will be facing many changes to our regular TV schedules as there are a lot of games to play and those changes will also be impacting the soap world.

The BBC (and later on, ITV) is trying something a little different by adding the week’s EastEnders episodes to iPlayer – before they air on the main channel – starting June 14th and continuing for the next three weeks.

The show will still air on BBC One during those weeks, but they will be jumping around the schedule a bit but if you have access to iPlayer like most of us do, you can watch the lot in one EastEnd binge!

Speaking about the surprising decision is the Executive Producer of the show, Jon Sen, who had the following to say: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about. With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on-screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

