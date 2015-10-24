EastEnders: Ronnie and Mick to kill Dean?
Will actor Matt Di Angelo leave the BBC1 soap as a result of a deadly pact?
Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) are to make plans to do away with Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) in the coming weeks.
Scenes to be shown on Monday 2 November will see Mick struggling with his emotions in the wake of Linda telling him just how much her life has changed since she was raped by Dean.
With ice queen Ronnie waiting in the wings and growing increasingly determined to rid Walford of Dean's malevolent presence, it isn't long before she and Mick are cementing their details of a deadly deal they've struck.
With Roxy and Amy away, Mick comes up with an idea to get rid of Shirley and Buster for the night, leaving Dean alone. But will Mick really be able to go through with the plan?
EastEnders has revealed that actor Matt Di Angelo is to depart EastEnders, with a spokesperson commenting: "We can confirm that Matt will be leaving and we wish him all the best."
An insider added to the Mirror: "Matt’s exit will be explosive. Viewers are in for a nail-biting treat."
Speaking recently at the Radio Times Festival, actor Danny Dyer also revealed that Dean would be getting his comeuppance in the near future: "The geezer's going to get it. Don't worry," he promised.
