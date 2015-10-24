With ice queen Ronnie waiting in the wings and growing increasingly determined to rid Walford of Dean's malevolent presence, it isn't long before she and Mick are cementing their details of a deadly deal they've struck.

With Roxy and Amy away, Mick comes up with an idea to get rid of Shirley and Buster for the night, leaving Dean alone. But will Mick really be able to go through with the plan?

EastEnders has revealed that actor Matt Di Angelo is to depart EastEnders, with a spokesperson commenting: "We can confirm that Matt will be leaving and we wish him all the best."

An insider added to the Mirror: "Matt’s exit will be explosive. Viewers are in for a nail-biting treat."

Speaking recently at the Radio Times Festival, actor Danny Dyer also revealed that Dean would be getting his comeuppance in the near future: "The geezer's going to get it. Don't worry," he promised.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

