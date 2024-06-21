Teddy and his sons will arrive in Walford next week when Stevie is hospitalised following dramas surrounding stolen charity money, but just what can we expect from the new Mitchell patriarch on the scene?

In a new interview which has been shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, British film star Roland Manookian has lifted the lid on Teddy's arrival in Walford.

How does it feel to be joining the EastEnders family in the role of Teddy Mitchell?

"First and foremost, it’s a great honour to come into a show which is an institution in its own right, and to be part of a very well-established, stalwart family of Walford is a real honour. It also comes with a bit of pressure too which is welcome!"

(L-R) Meet Harry, Teddy and Barney Mitchell in EastEnders BBC

What was it like when you stepped foot on the Square for the first time?

"It was all a bit surreal. It’s weird because you have these moments where you go ‘Oh this is so familiar to me’ because I’ve obviously seen it on screen over so many years, and then the work starts and it becomes another location. It’s funny how it transcended from being surreal to reality very quickly, and that was really lovely. I feel like I’m a regular at The Vic now. [Laughs]"

Firstly, What can you tell us about Teddy and his sons Harry and Barney?

"Teddy is an enigmatic character. He’s a philosophical soul, and he’s very shrewd in business. He has a very acute understanding of the needs of his family and being emotionally there for them as well as being a protector of them. Teddy is a good all-round character to play because he’s a very strong-willed man. There’s not many chinks in his armour, and he’s a man who has charm, but he is also quite humble and he’s got a very good way with people. I would say he’s also a bit of a strategist and he’s tried to instil these qualities and attributes in his children. It makes Teddy a very old-school, stoic man but he’s smart enough to be able to adapt."

Teddy (centre) with his two sons Barney (left) and Harry (right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This week, Teddy arrives in Walford looking for his dad Stevie – what is their father-son relationship like?

"It’s been quite a rocky relationship with his dad. But as Teddy has got older, Stevie has naturally been very influential in his life as many fathers are, so they’ve had many renaissances in their relationships. I think they come and go in each other’s lives when they need one and other, but ultimately Teddy loves and respects his dad a great deal. Especially, now having children of his own, I think Teddy understands the sacrifices his dad has had to make. "

Teddy arrives to see his dad in hospital where he interrupts a conversation with Stevie and Will. Why does he then decide to follow Billy and Will back to Walford?

"I think there is a little bit of ambiguity about what’s happened to his dad. Stevie’s whereabouts have been unknown up until now, and so he wants to find out what happened and what he’s been up to in the time that he’s been in Walford. Teddy knows this is probably the only lead that he’s going to get because his father isn’t going to tell him the truth. So, there’s a motive of trying to get to the bottom of what’s happened."

Teddy turns up at the hospital to meet his family. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Teddy and his sons arrivals quickly causes drama on the Square, and the Mitchells arrive mob-handed in The Vic to go at Teddy before Stevie reveals his identity. Can you tell us more about that moment?

"Billy and Phil are there protect the youngest member of their clan. They find out there’s a mysterious man with their boy, so their motive is to find out exactly what is going on. Teddy is a little bit shocked by the impact, and the thought of what’s about to go down, but he does remain calm in the situation to get to the bottom of it. All I can say is there’s going to be some fireworks."

How does Billy react to Teddy and his sons, and how does this make Teddy feel?

"It catches him a little bit off guard, but because Teddy is such a strong family man, he will want to make it work."

The Mitchell family begins a new era! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It’s quite tense between Teddy and Phil – what do the pair make of each other in those initial interactions?

"It’s two bulls locking horns with those characters, and quite differently because I think they’re at different ends of the spectrum of alpha males. Phil has a more aggressive approach, and a physical presence, whereas Teddy is as fierce and as dangerous as someone like Phil, but his strategies are just a little bit more diplomatic because he’s trying to get the best outcome for himself."

Finally, can you tease a little bit of what’s to come for Teddy and his sons as they lay down roots in Albert Square?

"We’re trying to let everyone know we’ve landed. I’ve got a sneak suspicion that I’m going to cause loads of trouble [Laughs] which I’m very much looking forward to. Plenty of mischief!"

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

