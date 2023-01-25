With 12-year-old Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) now pregnant after having underage sex with Ricky, who is the same age, Jack has hit the roof over the shocking news. When he learned the truth earlier this week, Jack raged at Lily's mum Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) , convinced that Lily had influenced his son.

Ricky Mitchell Junior (Frankie Day) set off to the police station with dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) in tonight's EastEnders (25th January), as he prepared to be questioned over recent events.

Stacey was furious, and Jack's civil partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish) tried to diffuse the tension. Ricky's mother, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) tried to offer support, but when Ricky Jr asked her if she would cancel her plans to move to Germany with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) to stay with him, Sam faltered, and left him upset when she explained that she still intended to go.

Meanwhile, Lily's pregnant aunt Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) seemed to be the last of the family to find out what was going on, as Stacey and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) finally let her in on the news.

Whitney was stunned, and she put her foot in it with Lily when she joked that when one is pregnant, they become public property. As Whit pointed out the differences between their situations, Lily fled the room, fed up.

Later, Whitney spoke with Jack and family about Lily and Ricky, but she was furious when he continued to badmouth poor Lily and all of the Slaters, as well as condemning Lily's choice to keep the baby. A dismayed Denise then told Jack that she didn't know who this man was, but he certainly wasn't her husband.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Jack learned that the police needed to speak to Ricky Jr that day, he continued to vent his frustration as he told Denise and Sam that their son may be charged with statutory rape. The youngster overheard, and was left terrified.

More like this

Jack only managed to calm down when it was almost time to leave, as he spotted Ricky sitting on the stairs looking glum. In a rare moment of warmth, Jack opened up about the fact that as a police detective, he could handle anything - EastEnders history would rate this as somewhat debatable, but let's not digress!

While he considered himself a great officer, Jack knew he needed to do better as a dad, as he referenced the fact that both of his children had been in pain. As Sam watched nearby, father and son left for the police station.

Will Ricky Jr face punishment over Lily's pregnancy?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.