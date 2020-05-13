"I want everyone to see this and everyone to share it too. So if it disappears or gets corrupted it's still out there." So said Keegan (Zack Morris) in EastEnders as he ignored Jack Branning's advice and posted the new witness footage given to him confidentially by Tiffany's uncle. A sensible back-up plan or a paranoid play that could cost Jack his job and jeopardise Keegan's case?

Jack (Scott Maslen) knows which he thinks it is as he tells the headstrong lad off for going against his wishes after he stressed to keep it between the three of them. Stuck in the middle Tiffany (Maisie Smith) tries to make Keegan see how he may have messed things up but not for the first time her husband points out that she's coming at it from a much more privileged position.