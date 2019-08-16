However, after sneaking out of the back of the pub and heading to the hospital, he ended up being told by medics that his heart was fine, and that he's actually been suffering with panic attacks.

In recent weeks, Mick's problems have been mounting, with the character regularly seen fretting both about the welfare of his youngest son Ollie and wife Linda, the latter of whom has been left fearing that her cancer has returned. The advice Mick has now been given is to blow into a paper bag should he feel his anxiety increasing. But his decision to keep all this from Linda for fear of adding to her woes will surely only end up adding to his angst...

Viewers will now have to wait until next week to discover whether Mick will be able to conceal his panic attacks from his beloved L, who is herself currently awaiting word from the hospital about the results of a recent smear test. Will Mick opt to be honest with his missus or isolate himself even further?

