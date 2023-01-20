And while that ceremony didn't quite go as planned and resulted in tragedy , a new clip shared by the All You Ever Wanted singer shows the amount of love he received during his set visit.

EastEnders welcomed Rag'n'Bone Man to the Square over the Christmas holidays as a special wedding gift for Mick and Janine .

In the short video posted to his social media, Rag'n'Bone Man sings a goosebump-induing version of Skin, with Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry getting visibly emotional.

We would be a tad moved too if an award-winning singer just casually managed to insert our name into his romantic lyrics...

"Don't normally take requests but when in Walford," the singer captioned the video.

At the end of the clip, Rag'n'Bone Man hugs both Henry and Jessie Wallace (who plays Kat Slater) and receives praise from cast and crew.

Is this the last Walford has seen of the baritone? Here's hoping Rocky (Brian Conley), who first brought the singer to the Square, has another trick up his sleeve for upcoming episodes.

