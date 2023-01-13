The character, played by Kellie Bright, has taken a break from her pub landlady duties following the tragic loss of her ex-husband Mick (Danny Dyer).

Linda Carter gets back to EastEnders after the dramatic events of Christmas Day to find an unpleasant surprise.

In new scenes, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) will meddle in Linda's affairs, reopening the pub to help his friend and trying to get some work amidst his financial problems. Needless to say, Linda won't be too pleased about Alfie's summer-in-January party.

Alfie thought a summer party would be a good idea to get rid of the January blues. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After getting the keys to The Vic with the help of Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker), Alfie tries to revive the place by serving drinks and organising a party.

He thinks things are going brilliantly until a shocked Linda bursts in.

Seeing everyone having a good time in her pub takes a toll on her. She confronts Alfie, accusing him of not caring about her pain over losing the love of her life.

Alfie tries to make it up to Linda after she accuses him of not caring about Mick's death. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie tries to make amends by organising a vigil for Mick at the pub. While they're all there to pay their respects, the police arrive with an update. What could this possibly be about?

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.