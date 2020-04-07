Ben banged his head and fists on the table in frustration as he tried to explain to a fast-talking Phil that he didn't know what his dad was saying.

"I'm sorry," said Phil before reaching for a pen and paper. As a teary Ben read what his dad had written the pair went in for a big hug and Ben promised that he wasn't going to let this beat him.

It wasn't the only boat crash-related revelation of the night. As Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) was thwarted by Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) discovering from Ben that there were no CCTV cameras in The Arches she found a new ally in Vinny (Shiv Jolata).

Dotty told an indignant Vinny all about Ian's part in Denny Jr's watery demise and with Bobby Beale also spotting his dad and Dotty having a heated exchange about the incident the guilty restaurateur is a long way from getting off the hook.

Justice will be done.

