When is EastEnders back on BBC1?

Further changes to the regular EastEnders pattern are afoot next week – there are two episodes on Monday 1st July at 8:00pm and 9:00pm, in which viewers are finally introduced to Jonno Highway (Richard Graham), estranged dad to Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

That means no episode on Tuesday 2nd July, then it's business as usual on Thursday 4th July at 7:30pm and a slight tweak to Friday 5th July's outing which airs at the later time of 8:30pm.

The Women's World Cup final is on Sunday 7th July, so there shouldn't be any further time slot confusion for EastEnders fans – until the next major sporting event comes along…

