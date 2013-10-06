“Natalie has been one of the programme’s best-loved characters. Dominic was determined to get her back,” a source told the Sunday People. “They are finalising details and she should be back in a couple of months.”

RadioTimes.com contacted the BBC, but they were unable to confirm Cassidy’s casting at this stage.

During her original time on the Square between 1993 and 2007, Sonia was involved in a number of high-profile storylines, most notably her shock pregnancy and lesbian relationship with nurse Naomi Julien.

More like this

In her last appearance, Sonia confirmed that she’d left husband Martin and was living with her daughter Rebecca in Dagenham.

The scene from 2000 in which Sonia has her surprise baby can be seen below:

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JU2Qfb8yK7g