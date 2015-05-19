So what's next for the Carter family - and their latest addition, baby Oliver? Well, with the Queen Vic landlord and landlady having got engaged during the soap's 30th anniversary episodes, surely a wedding must be in the offing?

"After the year she's had, Linda definitely deserves a wedding fit for a princess," a source tells Inside Soap. "Mick will be determined to give her the ceremony she's always wanted, so watch this space!"

And are the pair set to be rid of Dean? Surely he has to get his comeuppance? As Danny Dyer tells RadioTimes.com:

"Well, I’m sure he’s going to get it at at some point. But, for the moment, Mick just ends up telling him straight, 'When are you going to get it through your thick skull? We cannot stand your face. It repulses us. Now get out.'

"So we’ve kind of put the full stop on it. I don’t know what the future holds, but the Carters have now got their baby to think about."

You can watch Danny Dyer, Kellie Bright, Danny-Boy Hatchard and Maddy Hill talking about baby Oliver below.

And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's episodes of EastEnders