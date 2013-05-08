“He’s a bit older but David still sees himself as a womaniser and is sure to break a few hearts third time around.”

RadioTimes.com contacted the BBC, but they declined to comment at this stage.

During his original time on the BBC1 soap between 1993 and 1996, David’s most notable storyline saw him have an affair with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), wife of his half-brother Ian (Adam Woodyatt). During the course of the fling, Cindy even hired a hitman to kill Ian, although he did of course survive the assassination attempt.

After appearing on EastEnders, Michael French went on to star in the short-lived fantasy drama Crime Traveller before embarking on a long-running stint as Nick Jordan on both Holby City and Casualty.

See David squaring up to old rival Derek Branning in 2012 below:

