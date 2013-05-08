EastEnders: Michael French set for return as David Wicks?
Could Pat's womanising son be returning to the BBC's flagship soap later this year?
Could it be that roguish David Wicks is heading back to Walford? Having briefly returned to E20 last year to be at the deathbed of mum Pat, it is now being reported that David (played as ever by Michael French) will be back in mid-September.
“David is a massive character and was always hugely popular with fans. Michael’s return to the soap is a huge coup for the BBC, and viewers will see his character back to charming, cunning best. He has also been assured of a couple of major, forthcoming storylines," a source told the Mirror.
“He’s a bit older but David still sees himself as a womaniser and is sure to break a few hearts third time around.”
RadioTimes.com contacted the BBC, but they declined to comment at this stage.
During his original time on the BBC1 soap between 1993 and 1996, David’s most notable storyline saw him have an affair with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), wife of his half-brother Ian (Adam Woodyatt). During the course of the fling, Cindy even hired a hitman to kill Ian, although he did of course survive the assassination attempt.
More like this
After appearing on EastEnders, Michael French went on to star in the short-lived fantasy drama Crime Traveller before embarking on a long-running stint as Nick Jordan on both Holby City and Casualty.
See David squaring up to old rival Derek Branning in 2012 below:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwSubF4nRbE