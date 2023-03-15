The devoted husband had been left frustrated when, earlier in the week, Lola's long lost mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) interfered with his suggestion to arrange counselling for Lola's young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), who is struggling to deal with the news that her mum is dying from a brain tumour.

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) found himself out in the cold in tonight's EastEnders (15th March), as wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) threw him out amid fears he had cheated on her.

Emma insisted that she, Lola and Jay could make a good team in supporting Lexi, so Lola abandoned the idea of counselling. But there were other concerns, as Lola suffered disassociation when she began zoning out at home. A hospital appointment was scheduled, and Lola threw herself into planning a big event for Brain Tumour Awareness in the meantime.

She and Lola headed out shopping for supplies, and Lola had a great time. But upon arriving home to Jay, she had a memory lapse when she showed him the same item twice. Jay wasn't happy with Emma's approach to the situation when she fought against his wishes for Lola to take it easy, and so they left her to rest while they went for a chat in The Vic.

There, Emma pointed out that Jay was being too overprotective, while he replied that surely he should want to protect Lola. They were interrupted by Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay), and there was an awkward moment as Emma hadn't been informed that Lexi's dad was gay.

The couple then invited Jay along for a meal and some drinks for the evening, and Emma encouraged him to go – but Jay was resistant as he explained Lola was his priority now. Later, though, Lola persuaded him to have fun, as he constantly put her and Lexi first.

So Emma took Lola to her hospital appointment alone, but there was upsetting news when the doctor revealed Lola's chemotherapy wasn't working and they would not be able to slow down the tumour's progression, and she would need a scan.

Back home, Lola didn't want to disrupt Jay's evening, but Emma dismissed her and left to find him at Peggy's. At the club with Ben and Callum, Jay ended up chatting to a woman called Shanti on a boring hen party, but he was quick to tell her he's married. Shanti explained that she was also taken, and when he spoke about how amazing Lola is, she wished them both well.

But as she uttered the words in his ear due to the loud atmosphere, Emma was watching nearby. So by the time Jay got home, Lola refused to fill him in on her news and Emma revealed what she had seen, detailing Jay's 'cosy' chat with Shanti.

Jay was stunned, disgusted that the very thought of him being unfaithful had come up. But Lola asked him to leave, and a forceful Emma ordered him to get out. Will Jay be able to prove that he's done nothing wrong?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

