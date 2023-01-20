The Queen Vic landlady arrived home to a shock earlier in the week, when well-meaning friend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) threw a party in the pub! But once she calmed down, Linda explained that she wanted to sell the place rather than run it without her beloved Mick.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) faced fresh devastation in tonight's EastEnders (20th January), as she was delivered one of lost love Mick's (Danny Dyer) possessions.

But it turned out not to be that simple, as Linda returned from the solicitor with the news that she couldn't sell up without Mick's consent. Also, given that Mick is still missing and has not been confirmed dead, and that Linda was not married to him at the time of his disappearance, only his mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) or his children could authorise a death certificate.

Linda pointed out that Mick wasn't suddenly going to walk through the door one day - but of course, this is EastEnders and stranger things have happened.

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Left feeling helpless, Linda was more heartbroken than ever. Meanwhile, as Alfie looked after her young son Ollie and daughter Annie, Alfie was moved to see Ollie making a special birthday card for his daddy - Mick's birthday was that very day.

In a gesture to Linda, Alfie rounded up Mick's closest pals, including Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), and asked them to join him in a vigil for Mick at the pub. There was even an appearance from Callum Highway (Tony Clay), who loved Mick like family but was notably absent from initial local reaction to his apparent death.

The group gathered at The Vic, and Alfie brought Linda to join them. He offered some heartfelt words about the loss of Mick, before pledging to live life like Mick - putting his loved ones first, always. Linda was touched, but the event was soon interrupted by the police.

Upstairs, Linda was given Mick's wallet and informed that it had suffered water damage. She leafed through it, finding Mick's driving licence, a family photo during happier times - and one final photo that led her to run out into the Square in tears.

Alfie and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) were worried, and approached her to find out what had happened. While there was no actual news of Mick himself, they watched on as Linda stared at a picture of herself with Mick when they were teenage sweethearts.

Sharon and Alfie supported Linda as she wondered how she could possibly go on without her Mick. But they urged her to remember how much he loved her - so much so that he'd kept her image close even as he tried to move on.

Will Linda find the strength she so desperately needs?

