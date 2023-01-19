Bar a brief intermission which saw best pal Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) return as landlady, Linda has been at the heart of the local pub for almost a decade, having run the place with her beloved soulmate Mick (Danny Dyer).

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) made a big decision after returning to Walford in tonight's EastEnders (19th January), as she revealed she plans to sell The Queen Vic.

But Mick was presumed dead after being lost at sea thanks to a showdown with his new wife Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), and frankly, we're still recovering ourselves. Linda departed weeks ago to be with all her children, and hadn't been seen since.

In her absence, though, a skint Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) made a cheeky choice to re-open The Vic to make money for himself and for Linda. Keen to raise spirits, Alfie planned to hold a summer party despite the cold winter, and before long the pub was packed.

When Sharon heard what he was up to, she made a call to Linda, who immediately headed home with young Ollie and Annie. While Sharon minded the kids, Linda confronted Alfie and the rest of their neighbours, ordering the punters to get out.

Alfie felt terrible, but after leaving Linda alone, he later returned to gently explain his intentions, and sincerely apologised for his insensitivity. Alfie told her that while he and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) were no longer together, he couldn't bear the thought of losing her just as Linda had lost Mick.

Listening carefully, Linda was eventually understanding and confirmed that Alfie could keep his job - but only for the next few weeks. She went on to add that she couldn't find the strength to continue running The Vic without Mick, so she was going to put the pub up for sale.

Will Linda be able to go through with this, or might she have a change of heart?

