During a row at the Arches, Ben goads Keanu and winds him up until tensions explode between the pair and the riled-up Mr Taylor attacks his nemesis, punching him to the ground.

With Ben increasingly out of control, Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) discovers her baby daddy threatened to kill her ex-fiancé Ewan to keep her in Walford and hits the bottle, ending up drunkenly confessing Ben's secret agenda to bring down Phil to granddad Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

On Tuesday 21st May, mortified Lola tells her Pops to forget what she said, but Bill decides to tell Phil.

Ben is forced to deny everything, but there’s immediately tension between father and son as Phil isn’t sure what to believe. This sets off a dramatic chain of events that sees Ben concoct a plan to get Billy out of the picture – permanently…

What has Ben got in mind? And will Keanu be the one to stop him?

