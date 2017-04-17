An upcoming Ladies' Night extravaganza at the Queen Vic looks set to go down a storm in an upcoming episode of EastEnders - but will it be Johnny Carter (Ted Reilly) who ends up with one of the acts?

In the face of massive financial adversity, the Carter clan are still trying to find ways of making money. As they throw themselves into preparations for a Ladies' Night, it's new bar manager Woody (Lee Ryan) who has a surprise up his sleeve - strippers!