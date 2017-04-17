EastEnders: Johnny Carter catches the eye of a male stripper!
Ladies' Night at the Queen Vic takes an unexpected turn
An upcoming Ladies' Night extravaganza at the Queen Vic looks set to go down a storm in an upcoming episode of EastEnders - but will it be Johnny Carter (Ted Reilly) who ends up with one of the acts?
In the face of massive financial adversity, the Carter clan are still trying to find ways of making money. As they throw themselves into preparations for a Ladies' Night, it's new bar manager Woody (Lee Ryan) who has a surprise up his sleeve - strippers!
Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Jane (Laurie Brett) are certainly enjoying themselves - as these new pics released by the BBC reveal.
But scenes to be shown on Tuesday 25 April will see Johnny catching the eye of one of the hunks. Will the evening take an unexpected twist as a result of the spark between them?
