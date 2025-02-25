A live episode was broadcast in the cataclysmic aftermath of an explosion at the Queen Vic, where Martin was found trapped beneath an enormous steel beam.

Although it initially appeared he would survive the ordeal, it quickly became clear that his body would go into fatal shock as soon as the beam was removed, prompting a tearful goodbye to his principal love interest Stacey (Lacey Turner).

During an appearance on The One Show last night, Bye revealed that he specifically requested the chance to tell Turner about his exit, citing their close friendship built after many years performing electric scenes together.

"I was sworn to keep it completely secret," he began, remembering the days after his character's fate was sealed. "Obviously, the people who were involved in the storyline were told not long after I was.

"In fact, I told the executive producer [Chris Clenshaw] – after we'd sort of made the decision – you have to let me tell Lacey. Everyone else, you can tell, but I have to tell her."

Bye continued: "That was the most difficult conversation, other than telling my wife – she wasn't over the moon with it, to be fair – but yeah, telling Lace was tough. It has been a really emotional couple of months."

"I was in tears because we have worked with each other a lot. But to do it on an episode like that... it was such a special night and I will never forget it. I'll probably never get the chance to do something like that ever again."

The actor proceeded to express his gratitude to the audience for their "overwhelming" response to the powerful episode, before reflecting on what has been a truly life-changing experience on the soap opera.

Bye added: "For me, and I feel like this has been said by every cast member, it is a family on that show. Every single day is an adventure, every single day I will hold memories forever."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and iPlayer.

