Originally portrayed by Dame Barbara Windsor, Peggy will be played by Winstone for a glimpse at the family's life in 1979.

Ahead of tonight's flashback special of EastEnders , the BBC soap has offered another teaser in the form of a backstage video where fans can watch Jaime Winstone as she's transformed into Peggy Mitchell.

While we are set to learn more about what is driving Phil's (Steve McFadden) nemesis DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) in her vendetta in the present day, there's also the question mark over how Phil and Peggy came to be the people they were in later life.

Winstone herself recently teased the explosive impact on the characters via this look at the past, so you can expect to learn much more about the pair and the rest of the clan.

While you wait for the tense episode, you can enjoy this clip which takes us behind the scenes on set.

Winstone sits in the make-up chair as her own hair is scooped up and taken over by a bright blonde wig to represent Peggy's locks, and she is transformed into character.

Co-stars including Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay, who play Phil and Grant respectively, discuss how they prepared for their roles; while Rose Reynolds, who will be seen on-screen as Glenda Mitchell, gives us a tour of the house set as she chats about working closely with Winstone.

Meanwhile, Henry Garrett (Archie) reveals his excitement over being involved in this very special instalment of EastEnders. Finally, we're let in on a photoshoot of the cast in character, before Winstone cheekily puts her own spin on the late Windsor's catchphrase as Peggy: "Get outta my kitchen!"

Well, if anyone has earned the right to replicate such iconic words, it would be Winstone, who previously played the star in docudrama Babs, becoming great friends with Windsor in the process. We're sure she would approve!

Don't miss EastEnders tonight at 7.30pm as we're taken back in time with the Mitchells.

