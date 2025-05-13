Peace added in the caption on Instagram: "This video is an important part of my recent journey, which I wanted to share with you. It’s been about the #TeamEffort here @bbceastenders. I needed a wig fitting.

"I’ve been on quite a road for many months now. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of October. Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended.

"I woke up this morning and it was like the end of the London Marathon; I’d turned onto The Mall and could see the giant clock & the finish line. To conclude - I’ve just picked up my medal."

Peace continued in her post: "I’m forever changed. During this time I’ve narrowed my world. I’ve had the most precious time with my wife Ellie and our 3 girls; Annie, Jessie & Lola. Just trying to appreciate every moment of them. I’ve stayed still. I’ve found joy in the simplest of things.

"Interactions with others have felt honest and real because I’ve had no capacity for small talk. It has felt like such a personal shift. There have been so many positives. Thank you to the whole EE team for going above & beyond. Particularly our amazing makeup team. And to Alex Rouss for the original wig & Linda for the spot on cut. I’ve felt totally supported by you all.

"Thank you to all of the friends in my local community who’ve been there for me and my family at the drop of a hat (you know who you are). Thank you to the NHS. You are wonderful, skilled people. You treated me efficiently. You gave me dignity and showed me kindness. It’s so appreciated.

"Life feels very different now and it’s wonderful. I will continue to cherish and be grateful for all I am blessed with. I feel very lucky. With love, Heather xxx"

Fellow EastEnders stars shared their support for Peace in the comments, with Lacey Turner writing: "My superhero !! Love you always mate," and Kellie Bright adding: "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…. WARRIOR WOMAN!!!! Love the bones of you."

As well as starring in EastEnders, Peace has had roles in series including Lip Service, Waterloo Road, Holby City and This England.

Earlier this year, Peace's co-star Balvinder Sopal, who plays Eve's wife Suki, said she hoped that future storylines would see "two powerful women having a really successful marriage and running the Square as equal partners; doing what they do best, running the world".

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

