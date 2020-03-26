Enter lawyer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), who was working tirelessly to get her out - or at least on bail.

However, the abuser and Whitney seemed to have developed a close relationship and it's prompted some fans to suspect there might be more to them than meets the eye.

While Whitney prepares for her trial in nine weeks, he is allowed to stay at home, but unfortunately, her transition from prison to normal life hasn't been easy.

During Monday 24th March's episode, Gray paid Whit a visit and she broke down in her home.

The pair shared an emotional conversation which ended in a hug - but is this the start of something?

It's not the only on-screen chemistry they've shared. During Whit's prison stay, Gray visited her to discuss her case, and among the several lingering looks, Whitney grabbed Gray's hand.

Of course, it would be a terrible idea for Whitney to go anywhere near her lawyer - who we know is a domestic abuser of his poor wife, Chantelle.

But as both storylines seem to collide together, is this the next twist in the tale?

Viewers have been worriedly tweeting about the development, begging Whitney not to fall for the lawyer.

Stay away from him Whitney!

