And when Ronnie removes her blindfold, she’s shocked to find Jack waiting for her.

Ronnie was quick to jump back into Jack’s arms over the festive season, but how will she react to the sight of him standing before her now?

Speaking recently about the chance of a reconciliation between Jack and Ronnie, actor Scott Maslen said:

“They are destined to be together. But it's riddled with complexities as EastEnders is.”

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

