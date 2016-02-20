EastEnders: first details of Jack Branning’s March return are revealed!
Scott Maslen will be in Walford once again next month – but will Jack reunite with Ronnie?
He made a shock return during the Christmas 2015 episodes (before very quickly departing again), but Jack Branning will be back on our screens at the start of next month.
The romantic storyline will see Honey use her birthday party celebrations as a chance to surprise a lonely Ronnie when she tricks her into playing a party game.
And when Ronnie removes her blindfold, she’s shocked to find Jack waiting for her.
Ronnie was quick to jump back into Jack’s arms over the festive season, but how will she react to the sight of him standing before her now?
Speaking recently about the chance of a reconciliation between Jack and Ronnie, actor Scott Maslen said:
“They are destined to be together. But it's riddled with complexities as EastEnders is.”
Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.
