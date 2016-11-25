On Twitter, some fans of the BBC1 soap spoke out as follows:

This camera mans been down the Vic all day #eastenders — Derek Duvall (@D_BOY1982) November 24, 2016

Responding to viewers' queries as well as the comments on social media, RadioTimes.com asked EastEnders whether this was a permanent change for the programme. It seems, though, that normal service will soon be resumed.

A spokesperson said to us today: "On occasion, EastEnders will use different filming styles and techniques. This is dependent on the storyline as well as the style of each individual director."

So, EastEnders fans, no need to stockpile the motion sickness medication just yet...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

