EastEnders fans notice shaky camerawork - is there a reason for it?
"On occasion, EastEnders will use different filming styles and techniques," a spokesperson tells RadioTimes.com
EastEnders viewers have noticed a change in the filming style of this week's episodes, with some confused by what has been labelled dizzying camerawork.
Unconventional angles and a more restless camera technique has certainly been noticeable, making some scenes resemble the hand-held approach pioneered by such US TV dramas as NYPD Blue.
On Twitter, some fans of the BBC1 soap spoke out as follows:
This camera mans been down the Vic all day #eastenders
— Derek Duvall (@D_BOY1982) November 24, 2016
Responding to viewers' queries as well as the comments on social media, RadioTimes.com asked EastEnders whether this was a permanent change for the programme. It seems, though, that normal service will soon be resumed.
A spokesperson said to us today: "On occasion, EastEnders will use different filming styles and techniques. This is dependent on the storyline as well as the style of each individual director."
So, EastEnders fans, no need to stockpile the motion sickness medication just yet...
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
